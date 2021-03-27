AJ Hinch sets Detroit Tigers 2021 pitching rotation

Sharing is caring!

Opening Day is nearly here and on Saturday we learned what the Detroit Tigers 26-man roster will look like to start the season.

I also gave my prediction on what the Tigers’ Opening Day starting lineup will look like after finding out that Greg Garcia did not make the team out of Spring Training.

But what will the pitching rotation look like to start the season?

Well, Tigers manager AJ Hinch has revealed that Casey Mize will be part of it, along with Matthew Boyd (Opening Day starter), Julio Teheran, Jose Urena, and Tarik Skubal. The question is, in what order will they pitch to start the season?

Here is my best guess.

Matthew Boyd

Julio Teheran

Tarik Skubal

Jose Urena

Casey Mize

What do you think the pitching rotation will look like to start the season?