AJ Hinch should be the 2021 A.L. Manager of the Year

When looking back through all of the managers to win the American League Manager of the Year award, they have one thing in common as each and every winner has led their team to a winning record. In fact, since the award started back in 1983, the worst record a Manager of the Year winner has had is Tony Pena, who posted an 83-79 record with the Kansas City Royals back in 2003.

But I believe that could change in 2021 if AJ Hinch and the Detroit Tigers continue to hover around the .500 mark through the conclusion of the season.

Heading into the 2021 season, Las Vegas set the Over/Under for the Tigers at just 63.

Following their sweep of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers, the Tigers currently sit at 70-76 with 16 games remaining on their schedule. That record, which almost nobody expected, had a heck of a lot to do with how Hinch had convinced his players to believe that they can win every game they play despite not having a loaded roster.

If the Lions can continue to hover around .500, let’s say if they finish 10-6 or so down the stretch, I truly believe that Hinch deserves to be named American League Manager of the Year.

Nation, what do you think?