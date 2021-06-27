AJ Hinch shows faith in Akil Baddoo and Baddoo makes him proud vs. Astros [Video]

by

With the Detroit Tigers trailing the Houston Astros 1-0 in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game, rookie Akil Baddoo was scheduled to come to the plate to face LHP Brooks Raley.

Heading into the at-bat, Baddoo had been just 3-for-27 against left-handed pitchers so some wondered if Tigers manager AJ Hinch would call on Eric Haase to pinch-hit.

But instead, Hinch decided to roll with his rookie and Baddoo made him proud by hitting a single to tie the game up.

Check it out.

