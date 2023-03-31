AJ Hinch sounds like he’s ‘ordering coffee from McDonald’s drive-thru’ following Opening Day loss [Video]

AJ Hinch, the manager of the Detroit Tigers, gave a lackluster response following their Opening Day loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. According to Lynn Henning of The Detroit News, Hinch spoke for only three and a half minutes and his tone was monotone and unemotional. Henning compared Hinch's tone during the post-game interview to “that of a person ordering coffee from the McDonald’s drive-through.” Hinch's reaction should come as no surprise, as he wants to win, and his team was shut out on Opening Day.

Following Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Rays, Hinch gave an unemotional response while speaking to reporters.

“We lost the game,” Hinch said, and his tone was that of a person ordering coffee from the McDonald’s drive-through.

“At the end of the day we lost the game,” he said with a faint shrug. “I don’t take a lot away from games we lost. I’m proud of the way our guys competed, our dugout. But at the end of the day we lost the game.”

Bottom Line – It's only one game

Although the Tigers were shut out on Opening Day, it is important to remember that it is only one game, and they faced one of the best pitchers in baseball in Shane McClanahan. However, the Tigers will need to produce more runs than they did last season if they want to compete in the AL Central division. With Hinch in his third year as manager and a talented young core, the Tigers have the potential to make strides this season. The Tigers will have a chance to get their first win of the season on Saturday against the Rays, and it will be interesting to see how they respond after a tough opening loss.