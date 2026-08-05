A.J. Hinch Takes Blame for Tigers’ Trade Deadline Fate

A.J. Hinch is not blaming the Detroit Tigers’ trade deadline direction on one bad break, one injury or one player.

He is putting himself on the list.

After Detroit traded Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize while remaining within reach of the American League postseason race, Hinch acknowledged that the Tigers created the circumstances that made selling the most defensible option.

“I think I can look back, and I will look back a lot, into how we got to this point,” Hinch said. “It doesn’t always all make sense. It’s not as easy as saying, ‘Oh, I wish we would have done this. I wish we would have done that in April.’ You don’t get to replay the games.”

Hinch Accepts His Share of Responsibility

The Tigers dealt with injuries and stretches of poor performance throughout the season. Hinch did not use either as a shield.

“We’ve had our own stretch of bad luck with bad health. We’ve had bad performance. We’ve had bad decisions by me. Everybody has a hand in getting us to where we’re at now. Once you’re accountable to that, you continue to try to get better.”

That is the heart of Hinch’s message.

Detroit did not reach the deadline because of one isolated collapse. The Tigers reached it after months of missed opportunities, roster attrition and inconsistent execution.

Hinch believes accountability must come before improvement.

Tigers Made Selling the Viable Choice

The timing made Detroit’s deadline difficult to digest.

The Tigers remained close to both the final Wild Card position and the top of the AL Central. They also had not played well enough to convince the front office that sacrificing future talent for immediate help was the responsible move.

Hinch did not criticize president of baseball operations Scott Harris for reaching that conclusion.

His disappointment centered on how the Tigers put themselves in that position.

There is a major difference.

Hinch was not saying Detroit should have ignored the standings and bought aggressively. He was saying the team should have performed well enough over the first four months to make the choice obvious.

It never did.

Hinch’s Message Carries Weight

Managers frequently accept responsibility after difficult losses. Hinch’s comments went further.

He specifically cited his own decisions as one of the reasons Detroit arrived at the deadline without a convincing case to add.

That admission matters because Hinch has been trusted to manage a roster filled with young players, veterans, injuries and constant lineup changes. Some decisions worked. Others did not.

He knows the final result reflects all of it.

“You don’t get to replay the games,” Hinch said.

That is the brutal part of a baseball season. April decisions can shape July. A bad week can become a bad month. A bad month can alter the direction of an entire organization.

By the deadline, Detroit’s margin had disappeared.

The Season Is Not Finished

Accepting blame does not mean Hinch believes the Tigers should stop competing.

Detroit still has a chance to reach the postseason, even after losing two important starters. The remaining roster must now prove it can survive the consequences of the first 112 games.

The Tigers cannot change the decisions, injuries or performances that brought them here.

They can decide what happens next.

That is where Hinch’s accountability message becomes useful. The point is not to spend the final stretch reliving every mistake. The point is to understand them, own them and respond.

Bottom Line

A.J. Hinch did not hide from Detroit’s disappointing path to the trade deadline.

He acknowledged the injuries. He acknowledged the poor performance. He also acknowledged his own mistakes.

“We’ve had bad decisions by me,” Hinch said.

The Tigers did not build a strong enough case to force the front office to keep the roster intact or add reinforcements. That failure belongs to everyone, including the manager.

Hinch has accepted his share.

Now the Tigers must show what they learned from it.