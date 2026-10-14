The Detroit Tigers are making changes following a frustrating 76-86 season, and while the departures of two coaches might not sound like blockbuster news, there could be something much bigger happening behind the scenes.

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A.J. Hinch may be preparing to unleash a different version of the Tigers’ offense in 2027. And if that is the case, Detroit fans could see a team that puts considerably more pressure on opposing pitchers and defenses than the one they watched this past season.

The Tigers are moving on from first-base coach Anthony Sanders and assistant pitching coach Juan Nieves, while the earlier departure of third-base coach Joey Cora adds another interesting layer to the situation.

Those changes do not prove Hinch is abandoning his offensive philosophy. However, when you consider Detroit’s declining baserunning production and the emergence of players such as Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark, there is a compelling argument that the Tigers are positioning themselves to play a more aggressive brand of baseball.

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walks off the field after a pitching change against Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Tigers Had a Serious Baserunning Problem in 2026

Let’s start with something that should get every Tigers fan’s attention.

Detroit stole just 58 bases during the 2026 season, the second-fewest in Major League Baseball.

According to the details surrounding Detroit’s reported coaching changes, the Tigers finished ahead of only the Houston Astros in stolen bases. Detroit also finished tied for 22nd in Statcast’s Baserunning Runs metric, with a minus-4 mark.

That is a significant regression for a club that ranked among baseball’s top 10 in that category in each of the previous three seasons.

Here is how Detroit performed:

2023: Plus-6 Baserunning Runs, 10th in MLB

Plus-6 Baserunning Runs, 10th in MLB 2024: Plus-6 Baserunning Runs, 10th in MLB

Plus-6 Baserunning Runs, 10th in MLB 2025: Plus-7 Baserunning Runs, 7th in MLB

Plus-7 Baserunning Runs, 7th in MLB 2026: Minus-4 Baserunning Runs, tied for 22nd in MLB

That represents an 11-run decline from 2025 to 2026 in a statistic measuring the value of baserunning decisions and execution.

For a team that finished below .500, that is an area Hinch cannot afford to ignore. Better baserunning alone would not have transformed Detroit into a playoff team, but those extra bases can make a meaningful difference over 162 games.

The Anthony Sanders Hire Did Not Fix It

The surprising part is that Sanders was hired before the 2026 season partly because of his expertise in baserunning and stolen bases. Despite that background, Detroit’s production in those areas continued to decline.

Now, the Tigers will have another opportunity to find a coach who can get more out of their players on the basepaths.

Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark Could Change Everything

Here is where things get especially interesting.

The Tigers who take the field in 2027 should look considerably different from the veteran-heavy group Detroit relied on earlier in 2026. More importantly, several of their most important offensive players have the athletic ability to create havoc without needing to hit the ball over the fence.

Start with Kevin McGonigle.

The young infielder stole 12 bases during his outstanding rookie campaign, leading the Tigers in that category. But his ability to get on base and put the ball in play could make him even more dangerous if Detroit becomes more aggressive.

Then there is Max Clark.

Clark made his Major League debut on July 31 and quickly showed why he is viewed as one of the most exciting young players in the organization. He brings speed, athleticism, and an approach at the plate that could make him an ideal catalyst near the top of the batting order.

As we previously examined when Clark began making an immediate impact in Detroit’s lineup, his ability to reach base gives Hinch another dimension to work with.

Imagine Clark reaching first base with McGonigle stepping to the plate.

Instead of waiting for a three-run homer, the Tigers could pressure the opposing pitcher with stolen-base threats, hit-and-run opportunities, and aggressive advancement on balls in play.

That does not mean Detroit should run recklessly. It means recognizing that a younger, more athletic roster may be capable of creating runs in ways that were not consistently available to previous Tigers lineups.

And with Riley Greene and Dillon Dingler providing legitimate run-producing ability behind them, that combination could be especially effective.

Joey Cora’s Departure Adds Another Layer

The coaching changes become even more intriguing when you go back to July.

That is when Hinch and Joey Cora agreed to part ways in the middle of the season, with Billy Boyer taking over third-base coaching duties.

At the time, Hinch acknowledged that the two had philosophical differences while making it clear that aggressiveness would remain an important part of Detroit’s identity.

In fact, Hinch explained his commitment to aggressive baserunning following Cora’s departure, calling it “a huge competitive advantage to maintain that aggressiveness and that willingness to be barely safe or barely out.”

That distinction matters.

Hinch has not publicly announced that Detroit is installing a completely new offensive system. The more reasonable interpretation is that he wants the Tigers to execute the aggressive style they already value much more effectively.

There is a big difference between being aggressive and being smart.

Taking an extra base when the opportunity presents itself can put enormous pressure on a defense. Getting thrown out at third base with nobody out, on the other hand, can destroy a promising inning.

The challenge for Hinch and his next coaching staff will be finding the right balance.

And with Sanders now reportedly out after just one season, Detroit will have an opportunity to bring in another voice to help make that happen.

Sep 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Ben Malgeri (53) runs to third base on a single by teammate Max Clark (not pictured) against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Tigers Cannot Rely on Home Runs Alone

Nobody is suggesting Detroit should abandon the long ball.

Greene, Dingler, Spencer Torkelson, and McGonigle give the Tigers legitimate home run potential, and that power will remain important if they hope to return to the postseason.

But a good offense cannot depend exclusively on stringing together extra-base hits.

Think about the opportunities Detroit could create with Clark at the top of the lineup, McGonigle consistently reaching base, and athletic players forcing opposing defenses to make decisions.

A leadoff single could turn into a runner on second with nobody out. A ball hit into the gap could become a triple instead of a double. A routine ground ball could create another run when runners anticipate contact and take the right risks.

Those are the kinds of plays that can change an inning without a baseball ever leaving the ballpark.

We have already discussed how Detroit’s projected 2027 lineup features four promising young cornerstones. The next challenge is figuring out how to maximize their collective strengths rather than simply evaluating each player’s individual statistics.

If Hinch can get his younger players running the bases intelligently and consistently, Detroit could become a much more difficult team to defend.

What A.J. Hinch Must Do Before 2027

The Tigers have plenty of work to do this offseason, and hiring the right coaches is only part of the equation.

Hinch must also determine how aggressive he wants his players to be, which situations justify taking chances, and how to build a lineup that takes advantage of Detroit’s changing personnel.

Most importantly, those expectations need to be reinforced throughout spring training.

If the Tigers want Clark and McGonigle to become consistent threats on the bases, they must make that part of their preparation. Reading pitchers, recognizing defensive positioning, and understanding when to take an extra base are skills that can improve with experience and instruction.

Detroit’s coaching changes present an opportunity to make those details a priority.

Of course, none of this guarantees a dramatic increase in stolen bases or overall offensive production. But the combination of a younger roster and new coaching personnel gives Hinch a chance to address one of his team’s most obvious weaknesses.