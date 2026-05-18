A.J. Hinch Gets Brutally Honest About Cleveland and the AL Central

A.J. Hinch Sends Strong Message About Tigers’ Rivalry With Guardians

The Detroit Tigers are not hiding from reality anymore.

If this franchise wants to win the American League Central, it knows exactly who stands in the way.

The Cleveland Guardians.

As the two division rivals opened a highly anticipated four game series at Comerica Park, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch delivered one of his most direct comments yet about where Detroit stands in the division pecking order.

“We know the division runs through Cleveland,” Hinch said via MLive. “As much as we want to say otherwise, they’ve done it. And so we have to take that personally and overcome them in order to get where we want to get to. That’s the brutal truth.”

It was an honest assessment from a manager whose team has spent the last two seasons chasing Cleveland in the AL Central standings.

Tigers and Guardians rivalry keeps growing

This rivalry has quietly become one of the most compelling matchups in baseball.

The Guardians captured the division crown in both 2024 and 2025, while Detroit settled for Wild Card appearances each season. The two teams have also traded postseason heartbreaks, with Cleveland ending Detroit’s Cinderella run in 2024 before the Tigers returned the favor during the 2025 playoffs.

That history has created genuine tension between the organizations, but also an unusual level of respect.

“There’s the reality that they caught us in the division, but then we won in the playoffs, and then two years ago when we were the upstart team, they stopped us in the playoffs,” Hinch said. “That stuff is great for our division. It’s great for the two cities and two franchises that are fighters, we like to compete.”

Hinch also pointed toward the similarities between the two clubs.

“We look in the mirror and you see the way rosters are used, you see the strengths of the teams, and you can see a similarity that builds between two fan bases that have a lot of hope that these teams are going to be in it.”

Respect remains high between both organizations

Despite the intensity surrounding the matchup, there continues to be a strong sense of admiration between the two dugouts.

That became especially clear last September after a frightening moment when a pitch from Tarik Skubal struck Cleveland’s David Fry in the face during a bunt attempt. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt later offered Skubal a ride to the hospital so he could personally check on Fry after the game.

The moment became a national story and symbolized the balance between competition and respect that now defines this rivalry.

Still, Hinch made it very clear that admiration stops once the games begin.

“I love Stephen Vogt. I love their coaching staff. I love their players,” Hinch said. “I love them from a distance because they’re tough to deal with when they’re across the way, but I have a lot of respect for how they go about it.”

Then came the line that perfectly captured Detroit’s mindset entering the series.

“I don’t want to bow down to them. I don’t want to celebrate their wins, but they put them up there,” Hinch said. “And so when you look at this series, which feels late into the season to see them for the first time, I see an opportunity to stand up for ourselves and continue to push against them.”

Tigers know this series matters

No, it is not October.

But for a Tigers team sitting at 20-27 and desperately trying to regain momentum after losing 10 of its previous 12 games, this series carries real significance.

Detroit understands that competing for the division eventually means proving it can consistently beat Cleveland.

Hinch’s comments made one thing crystal clear.

The Tigers are done pretending otherwise.