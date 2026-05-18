A.J. Hinch Reveals Latest Injury Updates on Skubal, Torres, Carpenter

The Detroit Tigers may finally be getting some much-needed help back.

Before Monday’s game at Comerica Park, the clubhouse started feeling a little more complete as several injured Tigers returned to Detroit to continue the next phase of their recoveries. According to manager A.J. Hinch, simply having familiar faces back around the team carries value beyond the field itself.

“I hope it brings a little of our personality back,” Hinch said via the Detroit News. “Obviously, Tarik is a huge presence. Gleyber is a huge presence. We miss Javy, I’d love to see him this week if his rehab schedule allows.

“Having Carp back matters. Just that feel of having familiar faces around, guys we expected to be integral parts of our success.”

For a Tigers team trying to climb back into the AL Central race, the timing could not be more important.

Tarik Skubal progressing quickly after elbow procedure

Detroit received another encouraging update regarding ace Tarik Skubal, who recently underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left elbow.

Skubal threw a bullpen session Monday and has now resumed his regular five-day starting pitcher routine. While the Tigers continue to take a cautious approach, the recovery process appears to be moving in a positive direction.

That is massive news for Detroit’s rotation.

Even while sidelined, Skubal’s presence around the team remains important. Hinch made it clear the Tigers feel his absence both on and off the field.

The fact that he is already progressing into structured mound work only adds to the growing optimism surrounding his eventual return.

Gleyber Torres could begin rehab assignment immediately

Second baseman Gleyber Torres may be the closest of the group to returning.

Torres, who has been sidelined with an oblique strain, completed another full workout Monday and could begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo as early as Tuesday if everything continues going smoothly.

“The optimist in me, and there still is one in me, is saying it will be a short period of time,” Hinch said. “His conditioning hasn’t changed. He hasn’t stopped doing a lot of things outside of rotational exercises.”

Hinch also stressed that Detroit is focused on making sure Torres is physically capable of impacting games before activating him.

“I want the player back more than I want the name back,” Hinch said. “The name in the lineup will look and feel better. But we have to make sure his ability to impact the game comes with it.”

That measured approach makes sense given how important Torres is to the middle of Detroit’s lineup.

Kerry Carpenter nearing baseball activities return

Outfielder Kerry Carpenter is also trending in the right direction.

Carpenter, who has been dealing with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, has remained in Detroit throughout his recovery process and has now been cleared for full baseball activities.

According to Hinch, a rehab assignment could be coming soon.

Detroit’s lineup has clearly missed Carpenter’s power presence, especially during the team’s recent offensive inconsistency. His eventual return would add another dangerous left-handed bat back into the mix.

Troy Melton continues rehab progression

Right-hander Troy Melton also checked in with the team Monday while continuing his rehab assignment.

Weather concerns forced Detroit to send Melton back to Lakeland for his next outing instead of keeping him in Toledo, but Hinch said the decision was entirely logistical.

“We needed to insure he’s getting his work in properly and on the right day,” Hinch said. “There is no change other than the location. We are hoping he can get up to 65 to 75 pitches.”

Melton is not eligible to come off the injured list until May 24, but the Tigers appear pleased with how his recovery is progressing.

Tigers hoping healthier roster sparks turnaround

Detroit desperately needs positive momentum after a difficult stretch that has dropped the club further behind Cleveland in the division standings.

Getting players like Skubal, Torres, and Carpenter back would dramatically change both the look and feel of this roster.

And judging from Hinch’s comments, the Tigers know it too.