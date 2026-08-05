A.J. Hinch Addresses Emotional Fallout From Tigers Trades

A.J. Hinch understands why the Detroit Tigers’ trade deadline created frustration inside and outside the clubhouse.

Detroit traded Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize while remaining close to an American League playoff spot, leaving Hinch to guide a roster dealing with both disappointment and uncertainty.

“It’s impossible not to be emotional about it,” Hinch said. “It comes with some curiosity and it comes with some frustration. But once that settles, you look up and there’s 50 games left and we’re going to play all of them and we’re going to try to win all of them. But I’m not naïve to the fact that the path is a little harder and that this group, coming off a really good series in Sacramento, is beat up a little bit.”

Hinch Expects Tigers to Keep Competing

The deadline changed Detroit’s rotation, but Hinch does not believe it changed the responsibility facing the players who remain.

“But when the first pitch is thrown tonight, our guys will be ready to play because we’re pretty tough-minded,” Hinch said. “We understand what’s in front of us. I don’t think anybody is ready to cancel the season so play on.”

That is now the challenge for Detroit.

The Tigers must absorb the loss of two prominent starters, adjust quickly and continue chasing a postseason spot without allowing the deadline to become an excuse.

Drew Anderson Moving Into Rotation

Hinch confirmed that Drew Anderson will transition from the bullpen into Detroit’s starting rotation.

“We’re going to responsibly stretch him out,” Hinch said. “We signed him as a starter and he’s started in the past and he has the weapons to do it. Hopefully a routine will help solidify his pitch usage and execution.”

Anderson has worked in a flexible role for Detroit, but the trades created an immediate need for innings.

Hinch believes a consistent starting routine could help Anderson settle into a more defined role.

Jackson Jobe Expected Back Soon

Jackson Jobe will fill the other open rotation spot as he completes his recovery from elbow surgery.

“He is likely to factor in the San Francisco series,” Hinch said. “We will have to responsibly stretch him out as well. He’s not quite at full-throttle but given where we are and where he is in his recovery, we’re going to use his innings.”

Jobe’s return gives Detroit an important young arm at a time when the rotation needs both talent and stability.

The Tigers will still manage his workload carefully, but Hinch made it clear Detroit plans to use the innings Jobe is ready to provide.

Hinch Addresses the Emotional Impact on Young Players

Detroit’s younger players are entering larger roles while several established teammates are no longer in the clubhouse.

“It is something all the experienced guys in the room can deal with, myself included,” Hinch said. “It is an emotional rollercoaster and the younger players are going to be told a variety of things from a variety of people in their lives. The best thing those young guys can do is show up, prepare and be ready to play.

“It is an odd time for a young player to feel the emotions of some veteran guys no longer being on the team but also feel the energy that comes with new opportunity.”

That balance will shape the final stretch.

The Tigers are grieving the departure of respected teammates while creating meaningful opportunities for players who now have a chance to establish themselves.

Deadline Relief Gives Detroit a Path Forward

The uncertainty surrounding the deadline is finished.

“Yeah, all of us are glad it’s over,” Hinch said. “It doesn’t take the sting away. But it does give is a path to move forward with a group of players who are pretty hungry.”

The emotional impact remains, but Detroit no longer has to wonder who might be traded next.

Hinch can now focus on the roster he has and the games still ahead.

Bottom Line

A.J. Hinch is not pretending Detroit’s deadline was painless.

He acknowledged the frustration, the emotional fallout and the more difficult postseason path. He also made one thing clear: the Tigers are not canceling the season.

Anderson and Jobe will move into the rotation. Younger players will receive larger opportunities. The clubhouse must process what happened and keep playing.

There are still games to win.

Hinch expects the Tigers to approach every one of them that way.