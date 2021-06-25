AJ Hinch weighs in on Detroit Tigers fans booing Astros SS Carlos Correa

Sharing is caring!

For those of you who either attended or watched Thursday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros, you likely noticed that Tigers fans in attendance welcomed Astros SS Carlos Correa with a sea of boos each time he stepped to the plate.

Correa, of course, was part of the Astros sign-stealing team and fans around the league have not forgotten about it quite yet.

Prior to Friday’s game, which ended up being postponed due to rain, Tigers manager AJ Hinch, who was Correa’s manager on that Astros team, spoke about him being booed at Comerica Park.

“Yeah, it’s uncomfortable,” Hinch said Friday. “I understand the league in general, not just Tigers fans, has an opinion and had a year away from the sport. But I also was in the same dugout with those guys not too long ago.”

“I know the people that they are,” Hinch said. “I know the work that they put in. I don’t want to compliment them too much when we’re playing them, but I’ve been in the trenches with them. So yeah, it’s uncomfortable.”

Nation, would you boo Correa if you were at the game?