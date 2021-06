Sharing is caring!

Adam Vinatieri is the NFL’s all-time leading scorer at 2,673 points while nailing some of the biggest field goals in history over the span of 24 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.

And his son is continuing in the family business.

A.J. Vinatieri, (naturally) a kicker from Zionsville, IN, completed his visit to the University of Michigan: