Akil Baddoo keeps on raking for the Detroit Tigers as he just blasted a 2-run home run on Monday night to give his team a 2-0 lead over the Texas Rangers.

Take a look a Baddoo crushes the ball and then drops the bat down because he knew it was long gone!

AKIL BADDOOOOO HOME RUN That bat drop 😍 pic.twitter.com/KiyBUaIkhM — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) July 19, 2021

