Akil Baddoo blasts 2nd career grand slam

It's a beautiful day in downtown Detroit, and third-year Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo made sure that the fans in attendance at Comerica Park had something to stand up and cheer about against the visiting Chicago White Sox.

Akil Baddoo took Chicago's Dylan Cease for a ride

There's something especially satisfying about hammering an opponent into submission, especially when they're one of your bitter division rivals. Baddoo stared down Chicago's Dylan Cease and turned the 0-2 pitch into four runs by blasting the ball to deep right field in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

The Tigers, who had been trailing 1-0, took a 4-1 lead.

This grand slam was the second of Baddoo's career, with the first also coming against a division rival in the Minnesota Twins back in April of 2021 in just his second career MLB game.

Wrapping It Up: Akil Baddoo has been heating up

Baddoo had gone 131 previous at-bats without a home run, and he now has three in his past ten games.

If the Tigers are to eventually overtake the Twins for the division lead, they'll need contributions from everyone in the lineup, and Baddoo is no exception! Let's hope he can continue his hot play.