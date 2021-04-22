Akil Baddoo flirts with inside-the-park home run, settles for RBI triple [Video]

Sharing is caring!

After getting off to a red-hot start to his Major League career, Detroit Tigers rookie OF Akil Baddoo has cooled off quite a bit as of late as he was 0-for-11 in his three games prior to Wednesday’s matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Well, maybe Baddoo is starting to heat up again as he doubled in Wednesday’s game and tripled in Thursday’s game against the Pirates.

Watch as Baddoo flirts with an inside-the-park home run before making the right decision to hold at third base.

Keep it going, Akil!