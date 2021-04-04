Akil Baddoo happy to ‘make everyone proud’ after 1st career MLB home run

Sharing is caring!

It certainly was a storybook home run for Detroit Tigers rookie OF Akil Baddoo.

This afternoon was his first appearance in the Majors, and he blasted a home run on the very first pitch he faced. To make things even better, his parents were in the stands at Comerica Park to take it all in for themselves.

For Baddoo, he’s simply living in the moment.

“I’m just living in the moment,” Baddoo said after the game. “Got a good pitch to hit. and I was able to hit it in front of my family and everyone. Glad I was able to make everyone proud. Unfortunately we didn’t get the win, but looking forward to tomorrow.”

What was he thinking as he rounded the bases for the 1st time?

“I cannot tell you. I literally can’t tell you,” he said. It was just…I don’t know. I was so happy I was able to put a good swing on the ball and hit a home run and it was just exciting to see.”

Of course, to hit the milestone home run on Easter Sunday was especially significant for him.

“Definitely. I know the Lord was watching me the whole time, He blessed me with this beautiful talent to play baseball, and I’m just glad I”m able to produce and lay it all out on the field,” he said.

– – Quotes via THe Detroit Free Press Link – –