Akil Baddoo returns to lineup as Detroit Tigers begin series vs. Cardinals

The Detroit Tigers are fresh off a series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, during which slugger Miguel Cabrera blasted his 500th home run.

The Detroit Tigers continue their road trip tonight with a stop in St. Louis for a series against the Cardinals.

Akil Baddoo returns to the lineup, while Casey Mize takes the bump.

Tonight’s full roster:

Here’s how we start the series vs. St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/Ejr2oeQLZ2 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 24, 2021

Tonight’s game will start at 7:45 PM EST, and can be viewed on Bally Sports Detroit with additional coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.