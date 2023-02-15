Akil Baddoo talks about ‘always fighting for a job’ with Detroit Tigers

As the Detroit Tigers gear up for the 2023 baseball season, all eyes are on their young outfielder, Akil Baddoo. In a recent interview, Baddoo spoke candidly about the challenges of being a young player in the major leagues, and the constant pressure to perform at a high level. Despite his impressive debut season in 2021, Baddoo understands that he must continue to fight for his spot on the roster every day. With a determined mindset and a strong work ethic, Baddoo is ready to take on whatever challenges come his way and make a name for himself in the world of professional baseball.

First big-league string training for Akil Baddoo

His original plan was to play for Team Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic, but that is not happening (due to citizen issues), and instead, Baddoo will be participating in his first official string training with Detroit.

“It just lets me spend more time here getting some work in,” he said. “I’ll be able to have a real spring training. It’s been a minute. This is the first official big-league spring training for me. Feels good coming here early.”

“I’m just going to have that mindset of having fun and using my ability and play the game I know how to play,” he said. “Everything will take care of itself.”

Fighting for a job

Though Baddoo expects to have a spot on the Tigers 2023 roster, he knows he always has to have the mindset that he is fighting for a job.

“At this level, you are always fighting for a job, no matter if you have one or you don’t,” he said. “That’s mindset I had my first year, it’s the mindset I had my second year and it’s the same mindset I will have for my whole career.”

Ready to hit the ground running

With spring training getting started in Lakeland, Baddoo said he is ready to hit the ground running.

“In my first year I had to make an adjustment to this level,” he said. “In my second year I had to do the same thing. It feels good coming in here, my third year, knowing how they’re going to attack me and knowing how I’m supposed to go about things this year.

“I can’t wait.”