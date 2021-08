Following their big win on Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers outfielders Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill were in Allen Park on Wednesday to check out Detroit Lions training camp.

As you are about to see in the video below, Baddoo connected with Hill for a touchdown pass.

Detroit Family!

Akil Baddoo to Derek Hill for six. pic.twitter.com/CLTe0ivqBz — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) August 4, 2021