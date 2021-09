Detroit Tigers rookie sensation Akil Baddoo had not hit a home run in over a month but he changed that in a hurry on Wednesday as he blasted a pitch over the right-field fence against the Oakland Athletics.

Take a look and watch how quickly this 371-foot laser of a home run gets over the fence.

Oh, by the way, check out the concentration by the fan who caught the ball.

Baddoo-ing what he does best! pic.twitter.com/DwIfitlqTz — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 2, 2021