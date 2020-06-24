41.2 F
Al Avila believes Detroit Tigers are capable of competing for playoff spot

By Don Drysdale

Yes, you read that title correctly.

During a conference call on Wednesday,  Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila was asked by a reporter if he thought the Tigers are capable of competing for an American League postseason spot in 2020.

His answer was bold and to the point.

”The answer is yes,” Avila said.

Nation, has Avila lost his mind or is this just GM speak?

