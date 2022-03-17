Al Avila comments on chances Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene will be with Detroit Tigers on Opening Day

Will Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene be on the Detroit Tigers Opening Day roster?

That is a question that we cannot wait to have an answer to as Torkelson and Greene are the Tigers’ top two prospects and we cannot wait to see them play at Comerica Park.

On Thursday, Tigers GM Al Avila spoke to reporters and he said that his belief is when a player is ready to come up and the team is ready to make a run, it’s go time.

From MLive:

“I’ve said this all along: When, in my opinion, a player is ready to come up and the team is ready to go, there’s no reason to hold a player back. I was not taught that way,” Avila said.

“I’m not arrogant enough to think that I can hold a guy back because we’re going to make the playoffs anyway,” he said. “You go full bore from Day 1 because those games at the beginning can mean everything at the end.

“That’s what I was taught. Our decision is going to be to put the best team on the field that we can.”

With a limited number of Spring Training games on their schedule, the Tigers and Avila will not have a ton of time to get a good look at Torkelson and Greene, so how will they know they are ready?

“That’s a good question and it’s a question we’ve been asking ourselves,” Avila said. “I can’t tell you exactly what we’re looking for. But we’ll know it when we see it. How’s that?”