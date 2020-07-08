41.2 F
Al Avila: Detroit Tigers’ players test positive for COVID-19

By Don Drysdale

Up until Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers have been silent about whether or not players from their team have tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, Tigers GM Al Avila has revealed that the team has had players test positive, some who have been cleared to return to action, and some who remain out and are being closely monitored.

Per law and the MLB/PA agreement, Avila did not name those who have tested positive.

