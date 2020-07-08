Al Avila: Detroit Tigers’ players test positive for COVID-19

Up until Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers have been silent about whether or not players from their team have tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, Tigers GM Al Avila has revealed that the team has had players test positive, some who have been cleared to return to action, and some who remain out and are being closely monitored.

Per law and the MLB/PA agreement, Avila did not name those who have tested positive.

Statement from Tigers GM Al Avila:

— Tigers have had players test positive for COVID. Unclear how many.

— Some have been cleared for return

— Others remain out and will remain unidentified by the club pic.twitter.com/geBdhCflef

— Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) July 8, 2020