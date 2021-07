Sharing is caring!

With the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Detroit Tigers selected high school pitcher Jackson Jobe.

Following the pick, Tigers GM Al Avila explained that Jobe is one of the best high school pitchers the Tigers have scouted.

“We’ve been fortunate to scout and draft some great high school pitchers over the years, and Jackson ranks up there with some of the best we’ve seen.”

During his senior season, Jobe was 9-0 with a 0.13 ERA and 122 Ks in 51.2 innings.