Al Avila explains why Matt Manning was removed from rehab start

The Detroit Tigers got more bad news today, as pitcher Matt Manning departed his rehabilitation start with Detroit’s Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens after just 49 pitches.

However, the good news is that he didn’t aggravate his shoulder inflammation that caused him to be placed on the IL last month. He simply didn’t feel well.

“Nothing arm or shoulder related,” Tigers general manager Al Avila explained. “He felt light-headed and was not feeling well.”

And for the Tigers, they’ll be patient with him.

“We will make the best decision for Matty,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “We need to make sure he’s good. It might feel better to write his name on the card, but if he’s not ready to compete at this level, or he’s not ready to go deeper into games, then you can start chasing your tail a little bit.”

Manning has amassed an ERA of 2.25 and four strikeouts so far in two games with the Tigers in 2022.

