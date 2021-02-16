Al Avila gives insight on Detroit Tigers offseason moves, upcoming season

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers are on the verge of gathering for Spring Training in Lakeland, FL. Pitchers and catchers will be reporting by tomorrow, with the first full-squad workout sccheduedl for next week.

General manager Al Avila gave some insight into his team’s offseason moves, including a frank remark about the team’s catching situation. The decision came down to either Wilson Ramos, or his son: former Tiger Alex Avila.

“It really came down to Alex [Avila] or Wilson, defense or more offense,” he said.

Avila would eventually sign with the Washington Nationals, reuniting him with former Tigers teammate Max Scherzer.

The Tigers GM Stated that the team is still on the lookout for additional pitching help.

“We’re definitely looking for more pitching as we speak,” Avila said.

The team did bring aboard Jose Urena, whom Avila stated has his eyes set on starting. Daniel Norris, Tyler Alexander, Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning will all be factors on the mound as well.

“He wants to be a starter and we’re hoping he can give us some starting innings, but he has experience in the bullpen and can even close games,” Avila said.

Avila has also discussed using a six-man rotation in 2021.

“You might see more players being brought up and optioned as you need fresh arms from week to week,” Avila said. “It will be interesting to see how A.J. and (new pitching coach) Chris Fetter manage not only the bullpen, but the entire staff.”

Avila wasn’t 100% committed to the newly signed Renato Nuez starting at 1B

“(Nunez) will have an opportunity,” Avila said. “We’re looking for offensive punch. He came to the right place.”

– – Quotes via Evan Woodbery of MLive Link – –