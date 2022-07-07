When the Detroit Tigers broke camp back in March, the hope was that rookie Spencer Torkelson would make a smooth transition to Major League Baseball but that has not been the case, at least when it comes to hitting.

Though Torkelson never really hit for average while in the minors (.267 batting average), he did put up some very solid power numbers (30 home runs in 121 games).

The Tigers are now at the midpoint of their 2022 season and to say Torkelson is struggling to adapt to Major League pitching would be an understatement as he is batting just .193 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 73 games.

Al Avila ‘not sure’ what to do with Tigers’ 1B Spencer Torkelson

With Spencer Torkelson struggling, there has been plenty of chatter among the fans and media about whether or not he should be sent down to Toledo.

Prior to Wednesday’s series-finale against the Cleveland Guardians, Tigers GM Al Avila spoke to the media and he admitted that though sending Tokelson down to Triple-A has been discussed, he is “not sure” what is the best way to go.

“Right now, we’re evaluating that ourselves,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said Wednesday, before the Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardian, 8-2, on Wednesday to sweep the four-game series at Comerica Park. “AJ (Hinch) and I talk about that on a regular basis. Tork is gonna be a good baseball player, he’s gonna be a good player, he’s making himself into, I think, a Gold Glover first baseman. It’s just a matter of time.

“Right now, I’m not sure what we’re going to do, and which way is the best way to go.

“We’re still evaluating that. Time will tell.”

“If we were to send him to Toledo earlier, could it have been better? Maybe,” Avila said. “At the same time, that pitching’s different … and our defense would be a little bit weaker here.

“It’s about, let’s see if we can get this going here. We’re trying to make it work here as best we can.”

Nation, what do you think would be the best move for Spencer Torkelson? Should Al Avila make the decision to send him to Toledo or should he allow Tork to take his lumps in the Big Leagues?

