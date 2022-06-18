Heading into the 2022 regular season, many believed GM Al Avila had finally built a Detroit Tigers team that would take another step forward and some even thought they could make a run at a Wild Card spot in the Major League Baseball Playoffs.

Instead, the Tigers have been one of the worst hitting teams in baseball history as they are currently 12 games out of first place in the American League Central Division with a 24-40 record.

Al Avila says Detroit Tigers are ‘evaluating every aspect’ of the operation

On Saturday, during the Tigers game against the Texas Rangers, general manager Al Avila joined Matt Sheppard and Jack Morris in the Bally Sports Detroit booth and when asked if he was considering any drastic changes, he had the following to say.

“You just can’t move players that easily,” Avila said. “If you’re alluding to coaching staffing changes and stuff like that… that’s also a very difficult area to maneuver in. But I will say that we’re evaluating every aspect of the operation, whether it be the front office, scouting, analytics, player development, you know, all of our staff. But, at the same time, also the players. The players have to be accountable too, you know. They have to come up and actually produce. The players that are on that field have track records and they know what they need to do. So we are all accountable and everything is being scrutinized and evaluated as we move forward.”

Nation, what changes do you think should be made by the Detroit Tigers organization? Should Al Avila’s job be safe?

