Sunday, April 12, 2020
Detroit Tigers News
Updated:

Al Kaline’s family posts “regular” obituary in Sunday’s Detroit Free Press

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

This past week, we lost one of the best when Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline passed away at the age of 85.

Since then, we have heard countless stories about how selfless Kaline was and how he just wanted to be one of the guys.

On Easter Sunday, Kaline’s family posted a “regular” obituary in the Detroit Free Press which exemplifies exactly the type of person he was.

Albert William Kaline, you will be missed but your spirit and love will live on through every person you ever touched.

Rest in Peace.

