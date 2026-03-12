Detroit Lions Lose Al-Quadin Muhammad in Free Agency

A former member of the Detroit Lions‘ defensive front has officially found a new home.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, veteran edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year contract worth up to $6 million.

The move comes shortly after reports surfaced that Muhammad was visiting Tampa Bay, and the deal now gives the Buccaneers another experienced pass rusher along their defensive line.

Productive season in Detroit

Muhammad spent the 2025 season with the Lions, where he provided a major boost to Detroit’s pass rush rotation.

In 17 games, Muhammad recorded:

11.0 sacks

15 solo tackles

His ability to pressure the quarterback made him an important piece of Detroit’s defensive front throughout the season.

Veteran with plenty of experience

Originally selected by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Muhammad has built a lengthy NFL career as a rotational edge defender.

Across 110 career games, he has totaled:

26.0 sacks

126 solo tackles

4 forced fumbles

The 30-year-old now brings that experience to Tampa Bay as the Buccaneers look to strengthen their defensive line heading into the upcoming season.

Lions move forward

While Muhammad moves on to Tampa Bay, the Lions continue reshaping their roster during the offseason as general manager Brad Holmes works to build another championship-caliber defense.

Muhammad’s time in Detroit may have been relatively short, but his contributions along the defensive front helped provide key pass-rush production during the 2025 campaign.

Now, he’ll look to carry that momentum to Tampa Bay.