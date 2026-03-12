Former Detroit Lions EDGE Visiting NFC Foe

A familiar face from the Detroit Lions defensive front could soon land with an NFC contender.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, veteran defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad is visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, potentially setting the stage for the former Lions EDGE rusher to sign with Detroit’s conference rival.

Pelissero reported the visit Thursday, noting that Muhammad is drawing interest as teams continue to evaluate pass-rushing depth during the offseason.

Veteran pass rusher with Detroit ties

Muhammad spent the 2025 season with the Lions, providing experienced depth along the defensive line. During that campaign, he appeared in 17 games, recording:

11.0 sacks

15 solo tackles

The veteran defender brought a physical presence and reliable edge pressure to Detroit’s rotation during the season.

Long NFL career

Muhammad originally entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft. Over the course of his career, :

26.0 sacks

126 solo tackles

4 forced fumbles

Now 30 years old, Muhammad continues to generate interest around the league as a rotational pass rusher capable of contributing on passing downs.

Could stay in the NFC

If the visit results in a deal, Muhammad would join a Buccaneers defense that continues to search for veteran help along the edge.

For Lions fans, it would mean seeing a former member of Detroit’s defensive line remain in the NFC playoff picture, this time wearing Tampa Bay colors.