Al-Quadin Muhammad Opens Up About Lions Exit

Former Detroit Lions pass rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad is moving on to a new chapter in his NFL career, but he admits he still isn’t entirely sure why his time in Detroit came to an end.

Muhammad, who recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spoke publicly for the first time since leaving the Lions earlier this week.

The veteran defensive end spent the last two seasons in Detroit, where he played an important role on the team’s defensive front and enjoyed the most productive season of his career in 2025.

A Breakout Season in Detroit

Muhammad was one of Detroit’s most effective pass rushers last season.

In 2025, he recorded:

11 sacks

Career-high production

Top-10 sack ranking in the NFL

That performance made many observers believe the Lions would attempt to retain him during the offseason.

Instead, Muhammad eventually landed a one-year, $6 million deal with Tampa Bay.

Muhammad Says the Decision Wasn’t His

Speaking about his departure, Muhammad indicated the decision to move on from Detroit came from the organization rather than from him.

“I don’t really know with Detroit or how they thought about it or exactly what went into it, and I don’t really care,” Muhammad said via MLive. “I’m in Tampa, and I’m happy to be in Tampa.”

Despite the abrupt ending, Muhammad made it clear he still appreciates his time in Detroit.

“And I do love Detroit, and it was amazing. It was amazing. It’s a great organization, and I appreciate them for giving me the opportunity to go out there and do some great things.”

A Reunion Game Is Coming

While Muhammad has moved on, Lions fans will get the chance to see him again soon.

The Lions and Buccaneers are scheduled to meet this season at Ford Field, setting up a reunion game that Muhammad says he’s already looking forward to.

“I look forward to also playing against them.”

That matchup could add an extra layer of intrigue, especially considering the impact Muhammad had on Detroit’s defense just a year ago.