The Detroit Lions will see a couple of familiar faces on the opposite sideline Sunday when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field, and one of them has already made it clear what his new team needs to do to win.

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Former Lions defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, who departed Detroit in free agency after a breakout 2025 season, spoke to reporters Monday about the upcoming matchup. His message was simple: Tampa Bay must find a way to slow down Detroit’s explosive rushing attack before worrying about anything else.

According to the Buccaneers’ official website, Muhammad emphasized the importance of stopping the run while acknowledging the number of weapons Detroit has on offense.

“Gotta stop the run,” said outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad, who was also with the Lions the last two years. “You’ve gotta stop the run. They have a lot of weapons, they can throw the ball, they can run the ball. First and foremost you have to stop the run and [then] we have to get after the quarterback.”

Muhammad also noted that Detroit can hurt opponents through the air and stressed the importance of pressuring the quarterback. Of course, knowing what the Lions want to do and actually stopping them are two very different things.

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker al-Quadin Muhammad (97) drops back in coverage during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Al-Quadin Muhammad Returns to Detroit After Breakout Season

Muhammad spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Lions before signing a one-year contract with Tampa Bay in March. The veteran pass rusher enjoyed the best season of his NFL career in 2025, recording 11 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 20 quarterback hits.

His departure was certainly noteworthy considering how productive he had become in Detroit’s defensive rotation. Earlier this year, Muhammad spoke openly about his future with the Lions, explaining how much the opportunity to prove himself meant to his career.

Muhammad won’t be the only former Lion making his return to Ford Field, either. Former Detroit captain Alex Anzalone also signed with Tampa Bay during the offseason after spending five seasons helping build Detroit’s defense.

Both players know Dan Campbell’s team extremely well, and that familiarity could certainly help Tampa Bay prepare for Sunday’s matchup.

Buccaneers Face a Tough Challenge Against Jahmyr Gibbs

Muhammad and the Buccaneers have a good reason to make stopping the run their top priority. Jahmyr Gibbs entered the week leading the NFL with 1,000 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns, making him one of the league’s most dangerous offensive weapons.

Tampa Bay also enters the matchup with one of the NFL’s most impressive run defenses, allowing just 79.1 rushing yards per game. The Buccaneers have held eight consecutive opponents under 100 rushing yards, setting up a fascinating matchup between Detroit’s ground attack and Tampa Bay’s defensive strength.

According to Tampa Bay’s November 16 report, Muhammad and Anzalone both discussed the challenge of stopping Detroit, with Anzalone describing Gibbs as an unusually gifted player who demands special attention.

Familiarity Might Not Be Enough for Tampa Bay

For Muhammad, Sunday’s game offers an opportunity to face the organization where he produced his finest NFL season. For the Lions, it’s another chance to show that even players familiar with their offensive system can have a difficult time slowing it down.

And with Gibbs playing the way he has this season, Muhammad and his new teammates certainly have their work cut out for them.