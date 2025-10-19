Lions DE Al-Quadin Muhammad Says He Nearly Fought Penei Sewell During A Practices

Detroit Lions defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad still remembers the day things got heated with Penei Sewell, and he’s not shying away from the details.

In an exclusive interview with Tyler Dunne of GoLong.com, Muhammad opened up about the now-famous practice altercation that took place during the 2024 season. It wasn’t about bad blood. It was about setting a tone.

“That is my game. That was my interview,” Muhammad says. “I’m going 100 miles per hour.”

Going head-to-head with Sewell, one of the top offensive tackles in the league, Muhammad said he treated every rep like it was game day. But the intensity got out of control, and before long, things nearly turned physical.

“It came close. Came close,” Muhammad repeats. “There were some words. We stopped practice. He understands. He gets it. And that’s my boy. But that’s what you want! When I came here, I said this is the perfect situation.”

Proving He Belonged in Detroit

That fiery moment from 2024 wasn’t just about a scuffle; it was part of Muhammad’s journey to prove he belonged in Detroit.

After bouncing around the league and spending time on practice squads, the veteran edge rusher said he learned early on to treat every rep like an audition. His former position coach Terrell Williams helped instill that mindset, challenging him daily to “take someone’s spot.”

That mentality has carried over into the 2025 season, where Muhammad has made a clear impact with 18 pressures, 4.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits through six games.

The Edge Dan Campbell Loves

Muhammad’s intensity fits perfectly with Dan Campbell’s vision for the Lions, a team built on grit, aggression, and accountability.

What happened with Sewell in 2024 wasn’t a negative moment. It was a spark. It showed Campbell that Muhammad wasn’t afraid to challenge anyone, even one of the NFL’s elite linemen.

And Sewell? According to Muhammad, the two quickly squashed it.

“He gets it,” Muhammad said. “And that’s my boy.”

Those kinds of moments, where teammates push each other to their limits, are exactly what make Detroit’s locker room different.

The Bottom Line

Al-Quadin Muhammad’s 2024 practice clash with Penei Sewell wasn’t just a near-fight; it was a glimpse into the culture Dan Campbell has built in Detroit.

In his exclusive interview with GoLong.com’s Tyler Dunne, Muhammad made it clear: he’s not here to coast. He’s here to compete, to dominate, and to embody the fire that fuels this Lions team.

That practice might have ended early, but its message has carried over, Detroit’s defense isn’t just loud; it’s alive.