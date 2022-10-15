Alabama makes HUGE decision on QB Bryce Young

Will Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young be available to play for Alabama on Saturday?

On Saturday afternoon, No. 3 Alabama will take on No. 6 Tennessee in a game that could end up playing a big impact on who makes it to the college football playoff.

Will Young suit up for today’s game?

Just moments ago, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported during “College Gameday” that Alabama QB Bryce Young is expected to start on Saturday against Tennessee.

This is obviously a huge boost for Alabama after they struggled last Saturday during a tough win over Texas A&M.

What is wrong with Bryce Young?

Young, who won the Heisman Trophy and led Alabama to the College Football Playoffs National Championship Game last season, suffered a sprain to his right throwing shoulder against Arkansas two weeks ago.

Alabama is currently a 9-point favorite over Tennessee.