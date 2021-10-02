Alabama mascot trolls Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin in middle of game [Video]

Just prior to the start of Saturday’s game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin did a pregame interview and he ended it with, “get your popcorn ready” before tossing off his headset and running off.

Here is a clip of Kiffin being a tool.

"Get your popcorn ready." – Lane Kiffin 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ZDdr60cjuj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 2, 2021

Well, it did not take long for Alabama to blow the doors off Ole Miss and when they did, their mascot Big Al trolled Kiffin for his pregame comments.

The question is, where in the hell did the mascot get his prop to troll Kiffin???