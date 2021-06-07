Alabama officially announces decision on Nick Saban’s future

Sharing is caring!

The Alabama Crimson Tide have set the recent standard for college football success with six national titles since 2009, and head coach Nick Saban has been at the helm for every one.

And now, he’ll be sticking around even longer.

Alabama officially announced a contract extension for the successful coach through the 2028 season, giving him a chance to coach the Crimson Tide until he’s 77 years of age:

Nick Saban & Alabama agree to contract extension of 3 years, extending his deal to 8 years thru Feb. 28, 2029. The base salary & talent fee of $8.425 million for current contract year will increase annually throughout length of contract — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 7, 2021

The contract will see Saban, who is entering his 15th year with Alabama, be paid $8.425 million this season, and will include annual pay increases.

“Our family calls Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama home, it’s a place where our roots now run deep. This agreement gives us the chance to continue to impact the lives of the young men and their families who choose to play football and get an education at Alabama,” he said.

