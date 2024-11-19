fb
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Alabama Poaches Stud Recruit From Michigan Football

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Michigan's football program has suffered a blow just two weeks before national signing day, as one of their top-ranked recruits in the 2025 class has flipped his commitment. Ivan Taylor, a four-star safety from Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange, announced on Monday night that he would be decommitting from Michigan and instead pledging to Alabama. Taylor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news: “I’m blessed for the opportunity, and I look forward to playing for Coach DeBoer and his staff. Roll Tide!”

Taylor, ranked as the No. 59 overall prospect in the 2025 class by the 247Sports Composite, was one of five top-100 recruits in Michigan’s class. His decision to flip comes after months of speculation, and while it’s certainly a disappointment for the Wolverines, it’s not a huge surprise. The 6-foot, 174-pound safety had made multiple visits to Alabama this fall, and many recruiting experts had predicted that the Tide would eventually land him.

With Taylor’s decommitment, Michigan will need to regroup and look to solidify other key recruits as they prepare for the final stretch leading into national signing day. Meanwhile, Alabama continues to solidify its position as one of the nation’s top recruiting powers.

