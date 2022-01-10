in College Sports

Alabama star WR Jameson Williams suffers brutal injury vs. Georgia [Video]

This is awful

Alabama’s Jameson Williams is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the nation and he just suffered what could be a brutal knee injury in Monday’s CFP National Championship game against Georgia.

Here is the play where Williams was injured. He immediately went down to the ground and had to be helped off of the field.

Williams was then seen walking to the locker room under his own power but he may have just tore his ACL and/or MCL.

