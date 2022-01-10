Alabama star WR Jameson Williams suffers brutal injury vs. Georgia [Video]

Alabama’s Jameson Williams is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the nation and he just suffered what could be a brutal knee injury in Monday’s CFP National Championship game against Georgia.
Here is the play where Williams was injured. He immediately went down to the ground and had to be helped off of the field.
Williams was then seen walking to the locker room under his own power but he may have just tore his ACL and/or MCL.
@ProFootballDoc Thoughts on Jameson Williams injury? pic.twitter.com/UyWCBKEqxp
— Mr. Ed (@VeNGNCE) January 11, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings