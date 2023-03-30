Alabama transfer Nimari Burnett leaves for Michigan

Former Alabama G Nimari Burnett, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound shooting guard, has committed to playing basketball for the University of Michigan. Burnett averaged 5.6 points, two rebounds, and 0.7 assists in less than 20 minutes per game during his one season with the Crimson Tide. He is a former McDonald's All-American and was ranked as the No. 29 overall player in the nation from the 2020 cycle.

Big Picture: Michigan gains an experienced guard in Nimari Burnett

Burnett's commitment to the Wolverines is a significant gain. The Chicago native brings valuable experience to the team, having played for both Texas Tech and Bama before joining UM. With his impressive high school career and McDonald's All-American status, Burnett has the potential to make a significant impact on the Wolverines' basketball program.

“Michigan is the best place for me to thrive, offensively and defensively,” Burnett said to On3. “I’ve known coach Juwan Howard for a long time now, ever since I was a kid. I’ve always had a good relationship with him and I just felt it was the best place for me to be.”

