The Detroit Lions host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field and Fox carrying the broadcast. Detroit is 4-2. Minnesota is 6-0. A Detroit win would cut Minnesota’s lead in the NFC North to one game, and Albert Breer thinks the Lions are arriving at the right moment.

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Breer broke the matchup down in his Week 7 takeaways for Sports Illustrated. “Next week, they’ll get the undefeated Vikings at home. And they couldn’t be more ready for that after riding out some bumps, and injuries, early in the year. Branch and Cade Mays are back now. Joseph will be soon. The team, coming together and beginning to illustrate how Campbell and GM Brad Holmes built it, is starting to roll.”

Albert Breer Sees the Detroit Lions Starting to Roll

Detroit got there the hard way on Sunday, Oct. 25, grinding out a 20-17 win over the Green Bay Packers on Jake Bates’ field goal as time expired. Winning that way, instead of in a shootout, is the part that has Breer’s attention.

“The Lions look increasingly dangerous. We all know what the offense is capable of. The defense, with Brian Branch back and Kerby Joseph’s return looming, showed signs of life Sunday, halting the Green Bay run game, and keeping the Packers from making a single play of more than 28 yards, while keeping any of their skill players from getting to even 60 yards rushing or receiving.

“And then, at the end of their 20–17 win, I think you got to see the team’s IQ,” Breer wrote.

Jahmyr Gibbs Is Still the Engine

Jahmyr Gibbs is the backbone of this football team. He has rushed for 620 yards on 134 carries with seven touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Gibbs has also caught 32 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 8.4 yards per reception. The offense runs through him.

The Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown Connection

The other thing that makes this offense click is the Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown connection. Goff has completed 67.3% of his passes for 1,788 yards and 14 touchdowns this season without throwing an interception, which ties him for the fewest in the league. He gets tested Sunday by Brian Flores and the Vikings defense that has carried Minnesota to 6-0.

St. Brown has caught 46 passes on 68 targets for 525 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 11.4 yards per reception. Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta are reliable options behind him, and both moved the ball in the win over Green Bay.

Brian Branch Changed Detroit’s Back End

The clearest reason Detroit could be dangerous down the stretch is safety Brian Branch, who played his first game since tearing his Achilles last December. He made a difference right away, intercepting Jordan Love and recording four tackles against the Packers. Breer expects Kerby Joseph back soon as well.

That matters against this opponent. Minnesota managed only 16 points in its 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and a healthier Detroit secondary has a real chance to keep Kyler Murray and the Vikings offense in that range. Dan Campbell has four days to get his team ready for the only unbeaten team in the NFC North.