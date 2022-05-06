Albert Breer divulges who Detroit Lions would have selected had Aidan Hutchinson been gone

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan.
But who would the Lions have selected had Hutchinson gone No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Well, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Lions would have selected Travon Walker out of Georgia.
From Albert Breer:
One more note I have for you this week: Had the Jaguars taken Aidan Hutchinson with the first overall pick, I’m told that the Lions’ pick at 2 would have been Georgia edge Travon Walker. No word on whether or not the card would’ve gone in as quick as it did on Hutchinson, though.
Walker, of course, was selected No. 1 overall by the Jaguars.
Nation, had Hutchinson not been available, who do you think they SHOULD HAVE selected with the No. 2 pick?
Super Bowl Futures Betting: Post NFL Draft Edition
An awful lot has changed since the last time we checked in on each team’s odds of winning the next Super Bowl back in February. There have been retirements (and un-retirements), free agency, blockbuster trades, and of course the NFL Draft.
With all this water under the bridge, it seemed an appropriate time to check on the latest odds on offer at the FanDuel SportsBook, one of a host of markets available to those who enjoy a little something extra on the action.
|Team
|Super Bowl Odds (as Of 3/5/2022)
|Buffalo Bills
|+650
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+750
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+950
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1100
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1600
|Denver Broncos
|+1600
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1600
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1700
|Cleveland Browns
|+1900
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2200
|Baltimore Ravens
|+2200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2200
|Arizona Cardinals
|+2700
|Tennessee Titans
|+3000
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+3500
|New England Patriots
|+4000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+4000
|Miami Dolphins
|+4000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+4000
|New Orleans Saints
|+4400
|Washington Commanders
|+7000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+8000
|New York Giants
|+8000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+10000
|Carolina Panthers
|+10000
|Chicago Bears
|+10000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+10000
|Detroit Lions
|+15000
|New York Jets
|+15000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+18000
|Houston Texans
|+22000
Back in February, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were available at +2200. Their massive drop in price can mostly be explained by the decision made by Tom Brady to end his retirement after just over six weeks, returning the team to the top of the list of contenders in a very weak-looking NFC.
The Buffalo Bills are the current favorites to win their first Super Bowl on the back of their explosive offense led by Josh Allen and a talented defense augmented by free agent signing Von Miller.
