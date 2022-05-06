Albert Breer divulges who Detroit Lions would have selected had Aidan Hutchinson been gone

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan.

But who would the Lions have selected had Hutchinson gone No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Well, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Lions would have selected Travon Walker out of Georgia.

From Albert Breer:

One more note I have for you this week: Had the Jaguars taken Aidan Hutchinson with the first overall pick, I’m told that the Lions’ pick at 2 would have been Georgia edge Travon Walker. No word on whether or not the card would’ve gone in as quick as it did on Hutchinson, though.

Walker, of course, was selected No. 1 overall by the Jaguars.

Nation, had Hutchinson not been available, who do you think they SHOULD HAVE selected with the No. 2 pick?

