Albert Breer reveals Denver Broncos trade offer for Matthew Stafford

by

Sharing is caring!

As we know, the Detroit Lions have traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff, a third-round pick in 2021, and a pair of future first-round picks (2022 and 2023).

According to a report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Denver Broncos also made an offer to the Lions.

Breer reported on Monday that the Broncos offered the Lions the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for Stafford and a 2nd round pick before they were outbid by the Rams.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.