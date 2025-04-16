Albert Breer Reveals What the Lions Might Do With Pick No. 28 in the 2025 NFL Draft

Albert Breer says the Detroit Lions could take a risk with the No. 28 pick.

As the 2025 NFL Draft creeps closer, there’s one thing fans of the Detroit Lions know for sure — general manager Brad Holmes doesn’t play it safe just to please the crowd. And according to NFL insider Albert Breer, don’t be surprised if Detroit swings for upside with pick No. 28 — especially at edge rusher.

Breer, writing for Sports Illustrated, offered some insight into what the Lions could be eyeing when they’re finally on the clock. And if you’ve followed Detroit’s roster closely, none of it should shock you.

A New Running Mate for Aidan Hutchinson?

The first thing Breer highlighted? Edge rusher — and for good reason.

“I’d say there’s a good chance that we see Detroit dip into the deep supply of edge rushers in this year’s class to find a bookend for Aidan Hutchinson long-term, and give the team a little insurance as Hutchinson works back from last year’s injury.”

This lines up with everything we know about the Lions’ current needs. Za’Darius Smith was a short-term play, Josh Paschal hasn’t quite broken out yet, and Detroit knows it can’t just rely on Hutchinson to carry the entire pass rush by himself — especially coming off a serious injury.

High-Risk, High-Reward on the Table?

Breer floated a few names for Lions fans to keep an eye on, but he also noted that most of the top-tier edge rushers — including Mykel Williams, Shemar Stewart, Jalon Walker, and Abdul Carter — will likely be long gone before Detroit gets their turn at No. 28.

That opens the door for what could be a fascinating gamble. Breer points out two intriguing edge prospects with big-time potential and some red flags: Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. and Marshall’s Mike Green.

“I’ll be interested to see whether they’d roll the dice on someone such as Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. or Marshall’s Mike Green, who have character flags, rather than maybe going with a safer play such as Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku.”

Why Detroit Might Take a Chance

This isn’t the same old Lions team. Under the direction of Dan Campbell and with a rock-solid locker room, Detroit now has the infrastructure to take some calculated risks. Breer acknowledges this shift in the team’s culture and long-term planning.

“Detroit’s been disciplined with this stuff over the past four years. As a result, they have the infrastructure in place that may allow for a gamble.”

Translation: Don’t rule out a boom-or-bust pick at 28.

The Bigger Picture

The Lions’ window is now. They’re no longer just a feel-good story — they’re legitimate Super Bowl contenders. So whether Holmes opts for a safe play like Donovan Ezeiruaku or rolls the dice on an explosive athlete with a few off-field questions, you can bet it’ll be part of a calculated plan.

With John Morton now running the offense and Kelvin Sheppard taking over the defense, Detroit’s coaching staff is evolving — but their core identity remains the same: physical football, locker room culture, and upside-driven roster building.