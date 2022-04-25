Albert Breer shares his latest 2022 NFL Draft rumors for Detroit Lions

Good afternoon Detroit Lions fans!

If you have been following along with all of the 2022 NFL Draft chatter this morning, you are well aware that it has been absolutely CRAZY as everybody and their brother is releasing their inside information as to who may or may not be available for the Lions when they are on the clock at No. 2.

One of those people is Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Here is what Breer had to say about the Lions on Monday morning.

Detroit Lions

First round: No. 2, No. 32

Total picks: 9

Needs: Edge rusher, LB, WR, TE, S, QB

What you need to know: Consensus for three months has been that if Hutchinson doesn’t go to Jacksonville, the Lions will keep him home—and that makes a ton of sense. If Hutchinson goes first, then Walker is widely seen as a better cultural fit for Dan Campbell’s program than Kayvon Thibodeaux. But … it’s been pointed out to me that one of the few pro days GM Brad Holmes made it to this spring was Oregon’s, and he led an armada of Lions folks that included Chris Spielman, and the Lions had him in for a 30 visit after that. Detroit’s also been connected, in my talks with teams, to Liberty QB Malik Willis and Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. Would they take a corner or quarterback at No. 2? We’ll see. Most rival teams don’t think so.

Youmans 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Stingley Jr. at No. 2?

I have been doing NFL mock drafts for more than 20 years and this is one of the toughest few drafts to predict, but these are my best guesses for how Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft will play out:

1. Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

It would not be a surprise if the Jaguars pounce on a different defensive end or one of the top offensive tackles instead of going with the so-called safe pick in Hutchinson, who’s -200 to be No. 1. I’m not sold on Hutchinson and doubt Jacksonville is either, but I’ll play it safe with the odds-on favorite. If Hutchinson falls, he’s not going far because Detroit would draft him next.

2. Lions: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

This would be a shocker, but it’s Detroit, so expect an oddball move. A corner offers little to no value with a pick this high, yet the Lions took Jeff Okudah third overall in 2020. Stingley is a different player and probably a better prospect. It’s worth taking a shot on Hutchinson at %plussign% 220 to go No. 2.

3. Texans: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Rumors around the league indicate Walker could go No. 1 instead of Hutchinson. Houston has a lot of needs, starting with rebuilds to the offensive and defensive lines. If Walker is available, the 6-5, 272-pound Bulldog is probably the highest-rated player on the Texans’ board.

Click here to read the rest