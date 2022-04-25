Albert Breer shares his latest 2022 NFL Draft rumors for Detroit Lions

Good afternoon Detroit Lions fans!
If you have been following along with all of the 2022 NFL Draft chatter this morning, you are well aware that it has been absolutely CRAZY as everybody and their brother is releasing their inside information as to who may or may not be available for the Lions when they are on the clock at No. 2.
One of those people is Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.
Here is what Breer had to say about the Lions on Monday morning.
Total picks: 9
Needs: Edge rusher, LB, WR, TE, S, QB
Youmans 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Stingley Jr. at No. 2?
I have been doing NFL mock drafts for more than 20 years and this is one of the toughest few drafts to predict, but these are my best guesses for how Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft will play out:
1. Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
It would not be a surprise if the Jaguars pounce on a different defensive end or one of the top offensive tackles instead of going with the so-called safe pick in Hutchinson, who’s -200 to be No. 1. I’m not sold on Hutchinson and doubt Jacksonville is either, but I’ll play it safe with the odds-on favorite. If Hutchinson falls, he’s not going far because Detroit would draft him next.
2. Lions: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
This would be a shocker, but it’s Detroit, so expect an oddball move. A corner offers little to no value with a pick this high, yet the Lions took Jeff Okudah third overall in 2020. Stingley is a different player and probably a better prospect. It’s worth taking a shot on Hutchinson at %plussign% 220 to go No. 2.
3. Texans: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
Rumors around the league indicate Walker could go No. 1 instead of Hutchinson. Houston has a lot of needs, starting with rebuilds to the offensive and defensive lines. If Walker is available, the 6-5, 272-pound Bulldog is probably the highest-rated player on the Texans’ board.
