Albert Breer apparently couldn’t help himself Saturday night. The Sports Illustrated NFL insider and proud Ohio State supporter decided to take a shot at Michigan fans following the Wolverines’ stunning 18-16 triple-overtime victory over No. 4 UCLA.

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There’s just one small problem with Breer’s timing. His beloved Buckeyes had already lost to Nebraska earlier in the day, falling to 7-4 after becoming the team that finally ended the Cornhuskers’ embarrassing 31-game losing streak against ranked opponents.

Yep, that’s right. Ohio State lost to a Nebraska team that hadn’t beaten an AP Top 25 opponent in more than a decade, and Breer decided Michigan fans celebrating a victory over an undefeated top-five team deserved to be mocked.

Rivalry Week has officially arrived, folks.

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan fans on the field after defeating UCLA in triple overtime at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Albert Breer Takes Shot at Michigan Fans

Following Michigan’s dramatic victory, Breer took to X to make fun of Wolverines fans for storming the field after beating UCLA. The Ohio State graduate also referenced Michigan fans rushing the field following an earlier victory over Western Michigan.

“Well, at least we didn’t storm the field after wins over Western Michigan and UCLA.”

That’s quite a statement coming from an Ohio State supporter on this particular Saturday. While Michigan fans were celebrating a victory over the nation’s fourth-ranked team, Buckeyes fans were trying to figure out how their team had just lost to Nebraska.

And not just any Nebraska team, either.

Ohio State Just Ended Nebraska’s Historic Losing Streak

According to the Associated Press’ game recap, Nebraska entered Saturday having lost 31 consecutive games against AP Top 25 opponents. That remarkable streak finally ended when the Cornhuskers defeated Ohio State 31-28 in Lincoln.

The Buckeyes, who entered the season with national championship expectations, are now sitting at 7-4. Saturday’s loss also effectively crushed any remaining College Football Playoff hopes.

Meanwhile, Michigan just shocked previously unbeaten UCLA in one of the most dramatic finishes of the college football season. The Wolverines secured bowl eligibility, sent their seniors out with an unforgettable home victory, and handed the Bruins their first loss.

Was storming the field necessary? That’s certainly debatable, but celebrating a victory over an undefeated No. 4 team seems considerably better than watching your favorite team become the answer to a Nebraska trivia question.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Just Got More Interesting

Of course, none of this means Michigan is suddenly a better football team than Ohio State. The Wolverines are 6-5 themselves, and Saturday’s victory doesn’t erase an otherwise disappointing season.

But the timing of Breer’s post is what makes it so entertaining. Ohio State just suffered a humiliating defeat of its own, and an Ohio State fan is criticizing Michigan supporters for being too excited about winning.

For added perspective, Ohio State’s official game recap confirms that the Buckeyes will welcome Michigan to Columbus next Saturday. Both teams will enter The Game coming off very different emotional experiences.

Michigan is celebrating a massive upset, while Ohio State is attempting to recover from one. And with the Wolverines already facing questions about Kyle Whittingham’s future, next Saturday’s rivalry showdown will carry plenty of intrigue for both programs.

As for Breer, he’s certainly entitled to enjoy some good old-fashioned rivalry trash talk. But perhaps the better approach after Ohio State’s latest loss would have been to leave Michigan fans alone for one night.

Because storming the field after beating No. 4 UCLA sounds a whole lot better than losing to a Nebraska team that hadn’t beaten a ranked opponent in 31 tries.