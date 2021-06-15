Alert suggests ‘dozens’ for former Michigan football players will hold live press conference this week

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Kim Kozlowski of the Detroit News, dozens of former Michigan football players and other athletes will host a live press conference near the Big House on Wednesday to accuse Dr. Robert Anderson of sexual abuse and to call on UM regents to do more.

Kozlowski notes that the presser will take place the day before UM regents meet following Bo Schembechler‘s step-son and two former football players accusing Schembechler of knowing about Dr. Anderson’s actions but choosing to do nothing about it.

