ALERT! The Detroit Red Wings Are On An Absolute HEATER!

The Detroit Red Wings have been on an unexpected tear since making a major change behind the bench. After a mid-season shakeup, the team parted ways with head coach Derek Lalonde on December 26 and brought in Todd McLellan to take over. The timing seemed curious, as the team was struggling and had just lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 in McLellan’s debut. However, since that game, the Red Wings have gone on an absolute heater.

With Sunday’s impressive 6-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken, the Red Wings have now won seven games in a row. During this hot streak, they have outscored opponents 31-17, showing a level of play that has been a far cry from what they displayed earlier this season. The team looks rejuvenated, energized, and ready to make a push in the tight Eastern Conference standings.

Playoff Hopes Heating Up for Detroit Red Wings

As of now, the Red Wings have moved up to No. 9 in the East with a 20-18-4 record, accumulating 44 points in 42 games. They are in striking distance of the Columbus Blue Jackets (46 points in 43 games) and the Boston Bruins (47 points in 45 games), who have played more games. With a few more victories, Detroit could soon find themselves squarely in the playoff conversation.

But the big question remains: Is this seven-game heater just a flash in the pan, or can the Red Wings sustain this level of play and make a legitimate push for the 2024-25 NHL Playoffs? With McLellan at the helm, it’s possible this team could continue to play up to its potential and make the playoff chase an exciting one for Red Wings fans.

Next up, the Red Wings will face off at home against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday—another chance to see if their red-hot streak can continue. Stay tuned!