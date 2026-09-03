MSU QB Alessio Milivojevic Is Ready to Get Out of Practice and Into Game Time

Ahead of his first game as an opening-day starter, Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic spoke with the media about the team’s readiness for Friday night’s opener against Toledo, which is also Pat Fitzgerald’s debut as head coach.

“There is excitement for every football game, but it just feels different,” Milivojevic said in the SpartanMag video above. “It’s hard to explain; I’m just ready to get back out there Friday and play.”

With a roster that is mostly transfers and first-year players, the Spartans are looking to finally test themselves against a real opponent. They can practice together as much as they want, but they can’t prove anything until game time.

“I think guys are just ready to go; the desire to get out there, you can feel it,” Milivojevic said. “Guys are practicing 100% every day, ready to play someone other than our own team.”

After going through training camp and the first half of last season as the backup, Milivojevic got a full offseason as the expected starter. Practicing with the other starters, instead of being plugged in halfway through the season, has made him more comfortable reading his receivers.

“Having the ability to prepare for an entire year, and then now go out and play with those guys you’ve been working with, helps build that camaraderie in an offense,” Milivojevic said.

Milivojevic said he feels more confident in his overall command of the offense. Building experience with the reads and with his teammates over the last year has given him more confidence in himself and in the unit around him.

“Obviously there are guys that go out there and start with the first group, but I think that there are six or seven guys that can go out there and execute our offense,” Milivojevic said. “I think the more receivers, the better you are off.”

Milivojevic said he was happy to have offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan on the sideline during games. He likes being able to talk face-to-face about the game plan and the reads he’s getting throughout the game, while the other offensive coaches watch from the booth and give the offense a second set of eyes.

After getting the last four starts of last season, Milivojevic saw the difference between practice and a full game. It’s giving him a boost going into his first full season as the starter.

“The overall experience gives you a little confidence; you can practice as many times as you can, but I don’t think anything is like a true live game,” Milivojevic said.