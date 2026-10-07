Milivojevic Says Michigan State Stays Aggressive After 1-For-6

Michigan State went 1-for-6 on fourth down in Saturday’s 31-3 loss at Wisconsin, and quarterback Alessio Milivojevic said the Spartans are not going to stop going for it. Milivojevic met with the media Tuesday, in a press conference posted by SpartanMag, ahead of Saturday’s homecoming game against Illinois. He also said the deep passing game needs the whole offense behind it, after a game in which his longest completion went 13 yards.

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“I think it just comes down to having like everyone as one and everyone confident in those deep shot plays cuz when you go take those shots, a lot can go wrong,” Milivojevic said. “I got to have the ability to understand when we do take the shots that I got to make them right if it’s like a bad look for them.”

Alessio Milivojevic And His Receivers Still Trust Each Other

No Michigan State receiver finished with more than 30 receiving yards against Wisconsin, and the 13-yard catch by Rodney Bullard Jr. was the longest pass of the day. It is hard for an offense to score without big plays. Over the past three games, Milivojevic is averaging 144.7 passing yards and has not thrown a touchdown pass. If the Spartans want to regain control of the season, they will need to fix the passing game.

“I’m 100% confident in them, and I think they’re confident in me as well. We know that we haven’t been playing our best. We haven’t been able to connect as much as we’d like, but we got seven games left in the year and let’s go do something about it,” Milivojevic said.

Team Needs To Function As One

The Spartans went for it on fourth down six times against Wisconsin and converted once. Four of the five failures came on passing plays, including incompletions intended for Fredrick Moore and Chrishon McCray, and all five came in Wisconsin territory. Milivojevic blamed the failures on the team not all sticking with the plan.

“We talk about how we need to be 11 as one. Maybe we’re a couple guys are doing something else or something like that,” Milivojevic said. “We just needed to get on the same page and go convert those fourth downs.”

Pat Fitzgerald Is Not Backing Off Fourth Downs

Milivojevic echoed what head coach Pat Fitzgerald said Monday about remaining aggressive despite the failures. Before the game against the Badgers, Michigan State had a strong success rate on fourth-down attempts. In the first four games of the season, the Spartans were six for seven on attempts. If they are going to stay aggressive, they will need to make the Wisconsin game look like an outlier.

“We understand that’s a problem and that shouldn’t ever happen in the game, to be honest,” Milivojevic said. “But there’s still confidence there. They’re still going to be aggressive and go for it cuz we have trust in our team and I have trust in my teammates.”

Spartans Can Still Turn It Around

Despite the three-game losing streak, Milivojevic is still looking at the bigger picture. At 2-3, Michigan State is alive to reach its first bowl game since the 2021 Peach Bowl, and the Spartans need to win four of their last seven games to get there. Illinois is also struggling, at 2-3 and coming off a loss to Purdue. A win Saturday could flip the season’s outlook.

“Obviously, three losses you never want to go through that in a season, but you go to understand like it’s a long season,” Milivojevic said. “There’s still a lot to play for. There’s still a lot of great things we can go out and accomplish, so just understanding that we need to rally together.”