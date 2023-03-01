Alex Anzalone begins contract discussions with Detroit Lions

In an interview on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone confirmed that he has had preliminary talks with the Detroit Lions regarding a new contract. Last year, Anzalone signed a one-year deal with the Lions, but after a solid performance, the team decided to keep him around for another year.

“There have been talks with them,” Anzalone told Tucker on his podcast. “Everything is going to unfold in the next few weeks, so it’s hard for me to say what’s going to happen. I feel like in the next few weeks everything will unfold the way it’s supposed to.”

- Advertisement -

“Familiarity with Detroit and my situation there, being a leader on the team, is something that you don’t have to start all over again and earn the respect of your teammates,” Anzalone added. “That’s a big part of it. But sometimes you’re up for new challenges. It just depends on the situation. It’s kinda like we’ll cross that bridge when we get there. I do love Detroit and everything they’re about and what Dan and Brad are about.”

Why it matters for Alex Anzalone and Detroit Lions

Anzalone is a leader in a young Lions' locker room and in 2022, he established himself as a key contributor. With two young linebackers on the team, the Lions must weigh the benefits of giving them playtime versus keeping Anzalone on the field. Anzalone's familiarity with coaches Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn, who have been with him throughout his career, could also be a factor in his decision to return.

Key points

Anzalone has had preliminary talks with the Lions about a new contract

Anzalone is a leader in a young defensive locker room

The Lions have two young linebackers on the team who could see more playtime

Anzalone loves playing for coaches Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn

He wants to take care of his family and is looking for long-term security

The Big Picture: Anzalone's impact on the Lions' defense

Anzalone's return to the Lions is significant, as he has established himself as a leader on the team and a key contributor on defense. With two young linebackers on the roster, the Lions must decide whether to give them playtime or keep Anzalone on the field. Anzalone's familiarity with the coaching staff could also be a factor in his decision to return. That being said, he has also made it clear that his No. 1 priority is taking care of his family, and that means he will likely want a raise to stick around in the Motor City.